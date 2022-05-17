Jackson County among law enforcement agencies starting Click It or Ticket campaign next week

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is one of the many law enforcement agencies around the country increasing efforts next week aimed at reinforcing the use of seatbelts.
Sheriff Duane Waldera said that during the Click It Or Ticket campaign, deputies will patrol for longer hours throughout the county.
“Our goal is to save lives, not just hand out tickets,” Sheriff Duane Waldera said. “Buckling up is one of the easiest and most effective steps you can take to survive a crash. It’s not just a safe thing to do. It’s the law.”
According to state figures, about 88-percent of Wisconsin drivers wear their seatbelts although that number has decreased in recent years.
Another statistic from the state: Half of the drivers and passengers killed in crashes in Wisconsin in 2021 weren't wearing their seatbelt.
National figures show that more than half (55%) of those killed in passenger vehicles who died at night were also not wearing their seatbelts. The sheriff's office said it is one focus of the campaign is on nighttime enforcement.
The campaign also comes at the start of summer travel.
“No matter how long the trip, or where you’re going, you’re safest when you buckle up. If you know a friend or family member who does not use their seat belt, ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message to avoid tragedy on the roads as summer approaches,” Sheriff Waldera said.