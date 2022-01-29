January weather calls to local snowmobilers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Snowmobilers have been hitting the trails with January weather bringing just the right conditions for sled riders.
The prime conditions of at least six inches of packed snow and temperatures under thirty degrees, have had snowmobilers taking to the winding trails through woods and fields.
According to Explore La Crosse, there are roughly 650 miles of groomed trails in the Coulee Region with connections to every trail in Wisconsin and Canada.
Sales Manager of Rod's Ride On Powersports and life-long snowmobiler, Weston Meyers, reminded riders to take the necessary precautions.
Which include dressing in weather appropriate clothing, bringing the necessary gear, and not riding alone. Riders should be especially being mindful of other riders respecting the land and property.
"Snowmobile clubs are fortunate to talk to land owners and tell them that people are going to stay on the trail," Meyers said. "Once people start going off the trails, landowners just won't let us go on it."
Riders can search for trails by contacting local snowmobile clubs or the DNR website.