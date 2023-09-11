 Skip to main content
Jazz musician returns to La Crosse for annual free concert

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW)  It's one of his favorite concerts of the year.

Really.

La Crosse native Dave Marck loves returning to La Crosse from New York City to play a concert.

This year, he's focusing on the music of Harold Arlen.  He's joined by a group of excellent musicians, Greg Balfany, Karyn Quinn and Rich MacDonald.

"It never ceases to amaze me to come back to a relatively small city and have musicians of that caliber."

When he was in third grade, Dave had six months of piano lessons.  But then, he wanted to focus on sports.  Six years later, he changed his mind, eventually focusing on jazz.  

You can hear him play during a free concert Wednesday September 13 at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Theatre Main Stage.  The concert is courtesy of Dave's late parents through the Bob and Jean Marck Family Gift of Music.  The La Crosse Community Foundation contributes as well through the Ambrosius Fund.

Doors open at 7 PM.  Seating is first come, first served.  The concert begins at 7:30 PM.

