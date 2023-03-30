 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jedi's Journey: From Cancer to CMN Hospitals Hero

Jedi Schaller playing basketball

(WXOW) - Cancer, cats and the basketball court all factor into a seventh-grader's trek through a truly rare battle with illness.

Jedi is now two years past an operation that marked the beginning of the end of his battle with Stage 4 Peripheral Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma with a Leukemia & HLH component. 

Given his name, you'd be correct in assuming he's a fan of Star Wars. He's also a "try-hard" on the basketball court according to his dad, Patrick Schaller.

Basically, Jedi is a typical kid.

That wasn't the case three years ago--a time when his parents had an unusual premonition.

Dianna & Patrick Schaller holding hands

"We went for a walk a couple of weeks before it happened. We were just kind of ironically reminiscing about how with six boys we've never had to deal with anything major," Patrick said. "On the walk, one of us, probably Dianna, called out, 'If it was going to happen to anybody, it would be Jedi.'"

Sure enough, they would soon face one of the hardest roads a parent could walk. See the story unfold, and how the cat gets involved, Thursday evening in an exclusive two-part special at 6 and 10.

-----

You can meet Jedi by attending this year's CMN Hospitals Miracle Gala. What was previously the Emerald Ball returns after a three-year hiatus.

Tickets are on sale now with proceeds benefitting the work to support families with kids facing medical challenges. Reserve your spot by clicking here.

