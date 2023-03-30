Jedi's Journey: From Cancer to CMN Hospitals Hero

(WXOW) - Cancer, cats and the basketball court all factor into a seventh-grader's trek through a truly rare battle with illness.
Jedi is now two years past an operation that marked the beginning of the end of his battle with Stage 4 Peripheral Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma with a Leukemia & HLH component.
Given his name, you'd be correct in assuming he's a fan of Star Wars. He's also a "try-hard" on the basketball court according to his dad, Patrick Schaller.
Basically, Jedi is a typical kid.
That wasn't the case three years ago--a time when his parents had an unusual premonition.
"We went for a walk a couple of weeks before it happened. We were just kind of ironically reminiscing about how with six boys we've never had to deal with anything major," Patrick said. "On the walk, one of us, probably Dianna, called out, 'If it was going to happen to anybody, it would be Jedi.'"
Sure enough, they would soon face one of the hardest roads a parent could walk. See the story unfold, and how the cat gets involved, Thursday evening in an exclusive two-part special at 6 and 10.
-----
You can meet Jedi by attending this year's CMN Hospitals Miracle Gala. What was previously the Emerald Ball returns after a three-year hiatus.
Tickets are on sale now with proceeds benefitting the work to support families with kids facing medical challenges. Reserve your spot by clicking here.