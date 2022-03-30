Jersey Mike's donates 100% of sales to help local athletes

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- During its 12th annual 'Day of Giving', Jersey Mike's in Onalaska was one of 24 stores in Wisconsin to donate all of the day's sales to Special Olympics.
The donations went to support the 2022 Special Olympics USA games as well as to help athletes travel to Orlando, Florida in June.
"It helps with the venues that we need - bowling, swimming sailing - there's so many," La Crescent Special Olympics coach Margo Baumgartner said. "I think there's 21 different venues down there that all do need help just to maintain. To have these proceeds - we're really grateful for whatever Jersey Mike's gives."
Coach Baumgartner's daughter Susie has been a part of the La Crescent Special Olympics for more than 30 years and has tried her hand at as many sports as possible, from cross country to powerlifting.
As Special Olympics didn't hold events for two years because of the pandemic, Susie is ready to play again and see her Special Olympics family again.
"I'm just so excited to go back and we can do it again because we missed it," Susie said. "I'm going to do the hardest I can when I'm down there to bring the gold home."
She will be traveling by herself to Florida to bowl in June's games and said that she will be playing her best sport - bowling.
Both Baumgartner ladies called the 'Day of Giving' event a success, as Jersey Mike's saw almost 300 orders in the first three hours of being open.