Jersey Mike's prepares for "Day of Giving"

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Jersey Mike's locations nationwide will make a major contribution to the Special Olympics on Wednesday.
Known as the "Day of Giving," 100% of all sales, not just profit, will go directly to benefitting the athletes as they compete later this year in Orlando, Florida.
The Day of Giving has been going on for 12 years, but 2022 is the first where every store will participate, including all 24 in Wisconsin. The Onalaska location nearly tripled their average daily sales during last year's event and General Manager Kyle Murphy has high expectations going into this Day of Giving event.
"Our store raised over $10,000 in one day for charity last year," Murphy said. "Nationwide, Jersey Mike's raised $15 million. Our goal for tomorrow is between $11-12,000. Hoping to be as busy as we possibly can."
Murphy adds that the first employee will arrive at 3 a.m. on Wednesday to begin making bread to ensure they will have enough product to meet the demands of those looking to help out the Special Olympic athletes, including Team Wisconsin bocce ball player Heather Hansen.
"I would like to thank Jersey Mike's for really helping us out," Hansen said. "For donating for everybody in Team Wisconsin. And they all like to say thank you for helping us out. And everybody come on in for Jersey Mike's sandwiches and help us out. It'd be appreciated."
Jersey Mike's in Onalaska is open daily from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.