Judge Gonzalez awarded Lifetime Jurist Award

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Judge Ramona Gonzalez is awarded for fair and impartial work by the State Bar of Wisconsin.
Gonzalez received the Lifetime Jurist Award at the State Bar's annual conference on Thursday night.
The annual award is given to a jurist who was "fair and impartial, demonstrated high ideals, and personal character."
Gonzalez was first elected to be a judge in La Crosse County in 1995.
A full release from the State Bar of Wisconsin can be found here.
