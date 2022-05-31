Judge Gonzalez: "Not ready to retire"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - She's changed her mind.
La Crosse County Judge Ramona Gonzalez, who said in April that she planned to retire, has sent a letter to Governor Tony Evers asking that he delay finding a successor.
The brief letter to the governor's office said, "Respectfully, I must ask you to delay any further action on appointing a successor for me. After a month of vacation in anticipation of my retirement, it is clear to me that I am not ready to retire. Thank you for your anticipated understanding and kindness in respecting my decision to remain on the bench at this time."
She concluded the letter by saying, "Please accept my sincere apologies for any resulting inconvenience."
In her April announcement, she said she was going to step down effective July 1.
She was first elected as Judge in La Crosse count in 1995.
Judge Gonzalez was not immediately available for comment on the reversal of her retirement decision.