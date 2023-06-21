June Dairy Month: Ettrick farmer using social media to share farm story

ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - “I think there's definitely the stereotype that all farmers are old men with calloused hands and pitchforks in their hand. And it's like, 'No we're a diverse group of people'.”

Annaliese Wegner was born to break the mold. She grew up on a dairy farm, she met her husband in college, and now farms on his family farm.

“Not many jobs allow you to be outside all the time and working alongside family. So there's just lots of great memories. There's always something breaking or happening that keeps the job interesting. There's tough times. But there's a lot of good times.”

Her main job is taking care of the calves, when she’s not taking care of her two kids. “Raising the kids on the farm is so fun. It's so fun to watch them learn, discover things, get dirty, ask questions like, I can't think of a better way to teach your kids where their food comes from than just like living it.”

Living it and sharing it are Annaliese’s passions. She started posting about her story online ten years ago, using the handle Modern Day Farm Chick. “It’s just kind of showing people that farmers come in many shapes and sizes and do different things and there's no right or wrong way to do it.”

At Wegnerlann Dairy, they milk 600 cows three times a day, the milk is directly loaded into these tankers to become Kemps milk. It’s a job that always keeps her on her toes and keeps her learning.

“Feeding the world is a very important job and we need to be sustainable to do that. We need to work hard, use fewer resources and land while producing more.”

She will continue to keep working hard and sharing her story for future generations to learn, grow, and farm.

