Kansas man busted with more than 15 pounds of meth in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - It is the largest amount of methamphetamine seized in one incident by La Crosse Police and the Sheriff's Department history of the county according to the criminal complaint against a Kansas man arrested with the drugs over the weekend.
Authorities apprehended Jimmy Castillo with 15.5 pounds of meth at an Onalaska motel after an anonymous tip led them there on Saturday.
After staking out the Holiday Inn and Suites for several hours, a man drove up who matched the description given by the tipster.
The criminal complaint said investigators observed the man's actions and based on their experience, said they were consistent with someone who was trafficking drugs. The man didn't check into the lobby but instead went directly to a room. He also didn't have any luggage, just a backpack.
Castillo was taken into custody when he came back out of the hotel room with the backpack a short time later.
He told the arresting officers that "they" gave him the backpack in Kansas and told him to bring it to Onalaska, but couldn't say who "they" were. He couldn't say who he was meeting at the motel other than to say it was a woman.
Later, he admitted it was the second time he'd brought a similar bag of drugs to the area.
Law enforcement estimated the drugs are worth approximately $250,000.
That figure is also the amount of the cash bond set for Castillo at his court appearance Monday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit court.
