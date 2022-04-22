Kenny Ahern to bring his family fun comedy show to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After traveling around the world performing his comedy show, 'To Laugh Is To Live', Kenny Ahern is returning to La Crosse on Saturday.
The 70-minute show will both enthrall children and adults with its witty humor, improv and crowd interactions.
"It's very important to understand that family theater is truly that," Ahern said. "It's multi-generational and it's for all ages and that's what I strive to do in every show - to reach everyone in the audience and make sure they're happier leaving the theater than when they came in."
The family entertainer has two shows scheduled for Saturday- at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Weber Center for Performing Arts in the Veterans Studio Theater.
He said that people need a reminder to laugh especially after the past few years.
"They say children laugh hundreds of times a day and as we get older and older we laugh less and less," Ahern said. "I think we need to laugh more and need to remember the positive things that are in our world and not maybe be so focused on what the negatives are."
To buy tickets for the weekend family fun show visit Viterbo's event website.
For more information about the family entertainer visit his website KennyAhern.com