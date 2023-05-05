King Charles III is crowned in once-in-a-generation ceremony

Weather Alert

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, water continues to inundate Nelson Park in the Town of Campbell. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.