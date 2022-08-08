Kleefisch calls herself 'rural voter' in final campaign push before primary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In less than 24 hours, voters expect to know the winners of several key partisan primary elections in Wisconsin, including the race to represent the Republican Party for governor.
Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and Timothy Ramthun are all battling for the nominationwith Michels and Kleefisch as the clear frontrunners.
Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump while Kleefisch is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
The former lieutenant governor made a final dash across Wisconsin on Monday, stopping at J.F. Brennan Company in La Crosse.
Right now, polling by Emerson shows Kleefisch with a slight lead on Michels. When it comes to suburban voters, Kleefisch is up on Michels by 21%.
However the results show Michels leading Kleefisch by 15% when it comes to rural voters.
Western Wisconsin offers a unique split of rural, suburban, and urban voters. Kleefisch told News 19 that she considers herself a rural voter, and this was her message to local rural voters.
"We need to take back control of the state and give it back to the people," said Kleefisch. "We need to make the state more affordable. We need to make the state safer, education better, and rural voters embrace those thing."
The former lieutenant governor currently lives in Concord, Wisconsin which is in Jefferson County. She discussed her connection with other rural voters and the issues they face.
"I'm frustrated that we still don't have rural broadband because Tony Evers has failed us, that I'm paying $20 a month additionally on my budget plan for propane right now," said Kleefisch. "These are the things that we face as rural Wisconsinites."
Kleefisch also traveled to Eau Claire, Wausau, Green Bay, and Brookfield on Monday.
Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Wisconsin.