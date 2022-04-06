Knocking Down Barriers: Lia Coryell serving as inspiration for next generation of archers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Lia Coryell lives by one mantra.
“Good timing, good rhythm, good focus, good finish,” she repeats over and over again in her mind before she takes each shot from her wheelchair.
It's what guided her a grueling day of competition in Dubai at the 2022 World Para Archery Championships.
The La Crosse native was so locked in on each shot that she failed to realize she had accomplished her ultimate goal.
"My focus at world champs was this arrow, this arrow. Good timing, good rhythm, good focus, good finish.”
The result didn't settle into until the American flag was flying high above her as she proudly wore her gold medal. Coryell had won Team USA's first Women W1 World Para Championship title.
But when you ask her about that moment, she'll always be humble about it and thank all of the people that got her to the big stage.
“This whole community, this isn’t just my championship. This is our championship. We did this.”
Just this week, Coryell was awarded Archer of the Year by World Archery of America at the Arizona Cup where she medaled as well.
But the road was not always a smooth one. In fact, it never was.
Lia grew up in La Crosse in poverty and was a victim of childhood trauma. She was constantly changing schools, struggling to read or make friends.
"I was the kid that never got picked," said Coryell. "When we’d line up for kickball, they would rather not have somebody than have me.”
She would go on to enlist in the U.S. Army up until she faced another challenge. Coryell would be diagnosed with multiple sclerosis which prompted a medical discharge and return to La Crosse.
"I’m a single woman in a chair and I’m moving back by myself, and I’ve never lived alone. When I came back I didn’t know who I was, I really didn’t.”
But that’s when she started to find archery. Coryell would venture over to La Crosse Archery and meet other people passionate about the sport like Erich Mueller.
"She’s wearing her classic shirt that says I hate running, so I’m just geeking out on the side of the range, laughing at her and the sense of humor that she had considering that she’s in a chair, so I had to go talk to her and introduce myself," said Mueller.
From there, the two formed a long lasting friendship. Mueller and the team as well as patrons at La Crosse Archery would serve as her everything, helping build her archery career.
“It is most definitely a community effort," said Coryell. "They build my arrows. My bow tech is all done here. They pull arrows. They give me ideas.”
Coryell would also travel over to Fort McCoy and shoot for hours and hours outside to prepare.
That assistance would send her to the Paralympic Games in 2016 and 2020 where she’d come up short for medaling, but that didn’t stop her from chasing the ultimate goal.
“My biggest strength is that I’m rebellious. Resilient and rebellious. I have all of these things coming at me, so I can either give into the storm or rise above the storm, and I don’t give up."
Her persistence and focus would eventually lead her to the result she’d find in 2022 in Dubai.
“I wanted to be the person that I needed that wasn’t there. People say even a couple years ago with COVID, 'Why are you still competing?' Because people need to know it can be done."
Now, she’s paving the way for others and inspiring new athletes like Lucas Herro, a former volunteer firefighter for the Town of Campbell who is paralyzed from the waist down.
Herro picked up a bow less than a year ago and is making vast improvements everyday with her help and the assistance of the people at La Crosse Archery.
Coryell has taken him under her wing, advising on more than just the sport.
"There’s a lot that goes into figuring out how to travel, what to bring, who is going to go with you," said Herro. "I have to bring caregivers every time I compete, so that’s all stuff I’ve been trying to work out, and having Lia there to help out has been beneficial.”
Her training is paying off as Lucas took home a bronze medal this week from the Arizona Cup in his debut.
As Herro looks to an exciting future, Coryell now plans to put down the bow in the fall after one final competition.
She plans to move to Texas to work with organizations like the Pink Berets, an organization that helps women in the military who have been injured or assaulted. She also will work with Project Enduring Warrior which supports hometown heroes and first responders.
Lia is also working on a Ph.D. and is a certified archery instructor. She hopes her success will inspire others to not give up when setbacks happen and to keep fighting for a better life one moment at a time.
“You are not what happened to you, and you are not your diagnosis, and you are not the life you were born into.”