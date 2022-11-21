Kwik Trip CEO retires after 22 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Donald P. Zietlow, President and CEO of Kwik Trip, announces retirement after 22 years as President and CEO, and 52 with the company.
According to a press release from the gas station chain, Zietlow's retirement is effective at the end of the year, December 31, 2022.
The company says Zietlow is responsible for several achievements, including the creation of a profit-sharing benefit that put 40% of pre-tax profits into employee pockets.
On January 1, 2023, Donald Zietlow's son Scott will become the next CEO and President of Kwik Trip.
"I am honored to follow my dad's legacy of guiding Kwik Trip. We are a very strong company and with our 36,000 phenomenal coworkers, great retail locations, and industry-leading vertical integration, our future is bright," says Scott Zietlow in the release.
The leadership team also saw one other leadership change with Tom Reinhart being appointed Chief Operating Officer.
Scott Zietlow inherits a company with 800 locations in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.