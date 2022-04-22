Kwik Trip dedicates its first E.V. supercharger in Wisconsin

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Kwik Trip held a dedication ceremony for its first electric vehicle supercharger in Wisconsin.
Dairyland Power and Riverland Energy Co-Op partnered with Kwik Trip to install the charging station at the new Kwik Trip location in northern Holmen.
"This process has probably taken a year and a half, when Kwik Trip was proposed in this area, Dairyland had met with the folks there and said we would be interested in putting in a station. It would be one of the first superchargers in this area, and we were more than happy to work together to make this happen" said Jerry Sorenson, the General Manager of Riverland Energy Cooperative.
Kwik Trip will be evaluating the reception of the charging station and has plans to expand the supercharging stations to more of its stores.