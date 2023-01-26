La Crescent Elementary wins Project of the Year

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin awarded their Project of the Year recognition to La Crescent Elementary School.
Wieser Brothers was the builder on the project designed by HSR Associates.
The project was completed over a 20 month stretch, staying within it's budget.
"As you look around you just see a totally transformed, modern energy efficient school," said Andy Towner, Wieser's Chief Operating Officer. "The kids, the community the district will be able to utilize this for many years to come."
The new building includes large open and fully functional spaces, high windows allowing for more natural light and various state of the art technologies. It also utilized parts of the original building into it's new look.
"You can see a lot of the material and elements from the original school" said Lee Qu, project architect. "Some of the beige and brown bricks, some of the local stone, part of the past is now here looking forward to the future."
In 2019 the La Crescent community passed a $23 million referendum to finance the construction.