La Crescent Event Center welcomed the community for the first bridal expo

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crescent Event Center welcomed vendors and community members for the first Driftless Wedding Experience Sunday afternoon.
Over 20 vendors displayed products and services like photography, music, makeup, design and rentals.
"I think a lot of brides enjoy that they can see all of the vendors online but they really want to know who's behind the business," Makeup by Sarah Koblitz owner, Sarah Koblitz said. "Now that they're engaged and they get to start picking out their vendors they really want to meet us in person and get to know a little more than what they can see on social media."
Guests at the event received a small gift bag and mimosas and were invited to watch the Charlotte's Bridal fashion show.
Event organizers hope the Driftless Wedding Experience will become an annual event and feature more local businesses.