La Crescent girls basketball held fundraiser for 12-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0

The La Crescent girls basketball team held a 'Shoot for a Cause' fundraiser for a 12-year old boy with brain cancer.
SHOOT FOR A CAUSE .jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The La Crescent girls basketball team held a 'Shoot for a Cause' fundraiser for a 12-year old boy with brain cancer. 

Noah Schroeder has been battling brain cancer for the last 14 months, which included 30 radiation treatments. 

While Schroeder's MRI's looked good, his Alpha-Fetoprotein level remained elevated, which were closely monitored. 

To support the Schroeder family, the La Crescent girl's basketball team held a Shoot for a Cause fundraiser. 

Shoot for a Cause .jpg

Parents and students came together to set up a silent raffle, a 50-50 raffle, t-shirt and bracelet sales for Thursday's game. 

Both the La Crescent and Lewiston-Altura teams wore the t-shirt that Schroeder designed; shirts that said "Noah Strong" on the back. 

"Everybody is struggling a little bit but the fact that everyone is still willing to step up because they know somebody's got it a little worse and if you can help that next person, the people are willing to do it," Girls Basketball Head Coach Victoria Larson said. "That's what this community has really done."

