La Crescent man carries on rosary making tradition

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Robert Langen is retired electrician living in La Crescent and for almost thirty years he has been making rosaries as a hobby.
Robert makes rosaries by hand using Job's tears, which is a false fruit from the tropical Adlay plant that's native to Southeast Asia.
Using the grains that have a soft hollow center, Robert strings them together using 19-guage aluminum wire, a skill he learned from his Uncle Al that's been passed down for three generations.
"In 1868, Julius Langen was married to Marie Pfeffer and my grandfather was born," Langen recalled. "And he learned to make these Job's tears rosaries from the the School Sisters of Notre Dame."
"And then my grandfather passed it on to his son," Robert continued. "Which is Al Langen. And Al Langen passed the rosary making on to me."
With modern technology, Robert also makes rosaries with other materials such as turquoise, coral and plastic beads.
"I'm a little more fortunate than my grandfather to have beads that I can make some colorful rosaries too," Langen said.
Besides honoring a family tradition, Robert likes making rosaries because it keeps his hands busy.
"It takes me probably two, two and a half hours to make a rosary," Robert said. "However I don't sit down and make one complete. I always have to get up and walk around to rest a little bit in between."
With jars full of Job's tears and spools of wire at the ready, Robert always has several rosaries on hand.
"I've never sold a Job's tears rosary," Robert explained. "I give them to friends, relatives or anybody who might ask one from me. We go to Arizona once a year and we take them down to a church and a school where Katie, my wife, went to school. And I donate them and they really like them."
Robert and Katie belong to the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent where Robert said he has also donated many rosaries as well.