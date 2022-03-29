La Crescent Neighbor's Day returns to lend a helping hand to the community

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent Neighbor's Day volunteers are set to rake yards in their community on April 9.
The event stems from an original Neighbor's Day in 2006. In 2021, hundreds gathered to clean the yards of the elderly, the ill, or physically disabled.
The pandemic canceled the occasion in 2020, leading to a renewed interest in connecting with the community.
"It really demonstrated peoples' desire to get out and reconnect, and I think we are feeling that again this year. That it's more than just raking a yard...it's an opportunity to make connections within the community," said Betsy Knowles, Program Manager of La Crescent Neighbor's Day.
This year, volunteers work in teams or as families.
If interested in volunteering, contact the program at LaCrescentNeighbors-Day2006@gmail.com.