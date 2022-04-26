La Crescent Ranks Top Ten in AARP's Living Index

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - The AARP names La Crescent as one of the top ten small towns in the country when it comes to livability.
The Livability Index, relaunched for 2022, uses national data sources to measure community characteristics across seven categories including, housing, neighborhood, transportation, environment, health, engagement and opportunity.
One area that La Crescent scored high is transportation.
The Vice President of Family Home and Community of AARP Dr. Rodney Harrell said that transportation is a critical part of a community that can impact mental health.
"Our transportation category we look at both transportation costs but also how often do those busses or trains run and also do they have ADA accessible stations." Dr. Harrel continued, "We need to make sure that people have options so that if people can no longer drive or cannot afford to drive are not stuck and isolated in their homes."
La Crescent offers public bus systems connecting the small town to larger cities with very little compromise also providing route deviation that can pick up residence from their homes, helping those that need an extra hand traveling.
Dr. Harrell said La Crescents housing caught the organizations attention. Claiming studies show the vast majority of housing stock does not cater to those that are aging, and the next decade the United States will have more people in the country over the age of 65 than under 18, assisted living is needed.
La Crescent staying ahead of the curb with the SpringBrook facility helping those who wanted to stay in the community.
Mayor of La Crescent Mike Poellinger is proud of the recent achievements the city has made for their seniors.
"Most people want to move into a community especially later on in life knowing they can afford to stay in that community. And by having other features like a local senior housing they can move into." Poellinger said.
You can view La Crescents full score by visiting the AARP website here.