La Crescent School Board announces next steps to end bullying

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- After a series of conversations between the school board and parents, the La Crescent School Board announced their next steps to tackle bullying in schools.
In response to growing concerns about bullying in the district, the La Crescent School Board hosted a roundtable discussion in December 2021.
"Parents, staff and community members were able to discuss what their concerns were along with possible solutions. We had both parents, community members and even bus drivers that attended and were very happy to be a part of the conversation," Director of Community Education Beth Theede said. "We had a lot of feedback that even came back via email later that week saying they appreciated the model and are looking forward to us continuing having those conversations in the future."
The results from the roundtable were discussed at Wednesday night's school board meeting, as well as short-term and long-term solutions.
The solutions range from having a full-time Assistant Principal for the remainder of the year to creating a new web page explainging the district's bullying policy and shortening lunch periods to reduce student down-time.
The board will continue to monitor data from disciplinary actions across all of the school and are looking to continue having round table discussions with parents.
The results and next steps will be emailed to staff early Thursday morning and to parents that afternoon.