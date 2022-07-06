La Crescent's 'Great Rivers Makers Market' supports local businesses

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Coulee Region has an abundance of small-business owners, all looking to get their names out to the public.
The first-ever 'Great River Makers Market' is one way they can showcase their personal, handmade creations to eager, local shoppers.
The La Crescent Area Event Center, located on Veterans Parkway, will host 39 different merchants all from the Coulee Region. Co-organizer and small-business owner Allie Benish says it was a main focus to support local businesses through the market.
"We really tried to make sure that people were about an hour away, if not closer," Benish said. "The few people that we have coming from further away are still [originally] from La Crescent, so they have ties to the community.
Kayla Stanton, co-organizer and owner of Johnson Livings LLC, a small engravings business located in Nodine, says the Great River Makers Market will help fellow owners to connect with one another.
"What we really enjoy about markets is talking to other small businesses, and getting your name out there," Stanton said. "It's not really about the sales, but definitely the marketing."
The Great River Makers Market is Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the La Crescent Area Event Center.
For more information, visit Great River Makers Market on Facebook and Instagram.