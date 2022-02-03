La Crosse and Onalaska Fire Departments ask public to stay vigilant at home

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - Recent structure fires in La Crosse and Onalaska have firefighters on alert but unfortunately this time of year it's a normal occurrence.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) , the months of December, January and February account for half of all home heating fires nationwide.
La Crosse Fire Department Community Risk Educator Patrick Corran said in the winter, there are more portable heating appliances taxing home power supplies.
"We do see more fire this time of the year as a result of space heaters and overloaded electrical systems within houses," Corran said. "So just making sure that we get the message out there that if it heats or cools, so if it's a space heater, it's plugged into its own outlet."
While Onalaska Fire Chief Troy Gudie recommended people to keep combustibles three feet away from heating sources and prevent kids and pets from knocking space heaters over, using space heaters can still be safe for the home.
"Generally all space heaters now as they're sold on the market, they're fairly reasonable," Chief Gudie said. "Just make sure that you get one that if it does tip over it shuts off."
But Chief Gudie cautions folks to use them as recommended by the manufacturer, especially if a short cord makes them less portable.
"If you have to use an extension cord make sure it's rated for that type of heating appliance," Chief Gudie explained. "And don't plug multiple heating devices into a single cord."
Besides supplemental heating causing winter fires, people staying indoors more and cooking for themselves can be just as dangerous, especially with so many distractions in the home.
"It just comes down to people putting something on the stove top and walking away," Pat Corran pointed out. "Picking up, taking out their phone, the kids get in the way, someone comes to the door, shows on tv. Whatever it might be, life gets in the way."
But busy lifestyles tend to slow down in the cold winter months. Chief Gudie suggested that since folks are home more, it's a good time to catch up on fire safety.
"Take the time now to just do a fire safety check in your home, Chief Gudie advised. "Walk through your house, test your smoke detectors., test your carbon monoxide detectors. Make sure your family knows what to do if the smoke alarm goes off at night."
While most fires are preventable with vigilance, community firefighters say if there is a fire in the home, don't waste time. "Get out. Stay out," Chief Gudie said. "Make sure you call 9-1-1."
For more information on preventing winter fires, go to NFPA.org.