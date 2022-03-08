La Crosse announces $2M in ARPA grant awards for local nonprofits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse and the La Crosse Community Foundation have announced 22 grants worth $2 million dollars for local nonprofits.
The announcement was made at City Hall on Tuesday.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation Jamie Schloegel, and nonprofit organization representatives attended.
The funding comes from the nearly $22 million dollars the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"It's hard to imagine how this community would provide some of the services that we could without the extraordinary work of all of these organizations, said City of La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "It's a tremendous community, first of all, but the amount of giving that goes on, the amount of compassion that we show for our neighbors is extraordinary."
One of the grant recipients, The WAFER Food Pantry, will receive $150,000 and will use the money to partially fund a walk-in cooler and freezer for their new building.
Another recipient, The Children's Museum of La Crosse, will get $32,000 to help it recover after a 15-month closure due to the pandemic.
A special ARPA grant evaluation team of nine community members made the selections over two months.