La Crosse area to celebrate National Night Out

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- On Tuesday the La Crosse area is celebrating National Night Out.
National Night Out (NNO) is a campaign aimed at building positive relationships between law enforcement and community members.
La Crosse Police Department, Fire Department and other community stake holders will be hosting 12 different parties at these locations:
- 1600 Mississippi St. 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Bluffview Park/2800 Jackson St. 5-7 p.m.
- 2300 Pine St 5-7 p.m.
- 4141 Mormon Coulee Rd. 5-7 p.m.
- 3500 East Ave S 6-8 p.m.
- 1700 Marco Dr. 5-7 p.m.
- 1305 St. James St. 4:30-6 p.m.
- 3400 East Ave S 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- 21st St. & Western St. 5:30-8 p.m.
- Lincoln Middle School 5-6:30 p.m.
- 700 East Ave 5-7 p.m.
- 3460 Woodbridge Ct. 4-6:30 p.m.
"Just breaking down those barriers and being able to connect when we're not in stressful or crisis situations is extremely important from our little kids all the way up to our older members of the community," La Crosse Police Captain Avrie Schott said. "Being able to have that connection, feel safe and feel like you have that person that you can turn to and that you can trust at any time that you may need them."
Throughout the 12 locations, there will be activities, a children's parade, food and music.
---------------------------------------------------------
Other area communities are taking part in National Night Out activities. Here's a look at some of them:
- La Crescent - Frank J. Kistler Memorial Park 5-8 p.m.
- Free swimming at Aquatic Center 6:30-8 pm
- demonstrations from PD and Fire
- demo by La Crescent-Hokah robotics team
- Bicycle safety checks by Bike Shoppe
- Onalaska - Community Park on Quincy St 5-8 p.m.
- live music
- West Salem - Village Park 5-8 p.m.
- 27 booths/stations/activities
- movie in the park at 8:30
- Vernon County - Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua 5-9 p.m.
- 40 booths/stations/activities
- fireworks, lighted vehicle parade, K9 demos
- Sparta - Sparta Memorial Park 4-8 p.m.
- Black River Falls - Lunda Community Park 5-7 p.m.
- Annual Bike Rodeo
- Bouncy Houses
- Police K9 Demos
- Lewiston - Southside Park 6-8 p.m.
- Caledonia - Veterans Memorial Park 5:30- 8 p.m.
- Bike giveaway
- Free meal starting at 5:30 p.m.