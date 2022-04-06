La Crosse asking residents to take ADA survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is looking for input on accessibility needs and priorities with its facilities and services provided to the public.
As the city continues with its ADA Transition Plan, one of the steps includes a survey of residents.
It contains a few dozen questions on accessibility of the buildings and grounds belonging to the city, the services the city provides, and how well everyone can use all of those.
The goal, the initial survey page said, is to become a barrier-free fully accessible community.
The survey takes several minutes to fill out.
Click here to access the survey on the City of La Crosse website.