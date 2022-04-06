 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse asking residents to take ADA survey

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse city hall spring 2021 A.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is looking for input on accessibility needs and priorities with its facilities and services provided to the public.

As the city continues with its ADA Transition Plan, one of the steps includes a survey of residents. 

It contains a few dozen questions on accessibility of the buildings and grounds belonging to the city, the services the city provides, and how well everyone can use all of those.

The goal, the initial survey page said, is to become a barrier-free fully accessible community.

The survey takes several minutes to fill out. 

Click here to access the survey on the City of La Crosse website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you