La Crosse Center to host WIAA's first State Girls Wrestling Tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 261 wrestlers from around the state, including 14 from Holmen, are set to take the mat in Wisconsin's first state girls wrestling tournament on Jan. 29.
The WIAA selected La Crosse to host the tournament, after the city previous hosted other state tournaments. WIAA Associate Director Mel Dow said the city's ability to generate a championship atmosphere makes it's premiere venue a quality candidate.
"The La Crosse Center was a great venue for basketball last year, in a COVID year, and it's been host to other great events. And so it was a really great fitting," said Dow.
It is the first year the WIAA sponsored a separate girls tournament and joins 31 other organizations in doing so. 115 programs will be represented on Saturday. Local powerhouse Holmen features the second-highest number of competitors in the state with 14.
Doors open for spectators at 8 a.m. and wrestling begins with the 100-pound weight class. All-day tickets are $11 and are only available online at the WIAA website.
If unable to attend, Bally Sports Wisconsin will air finals matches.