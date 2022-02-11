La Crosse City Clerk shares election tips ahead of Tuesday's vote

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Residents in the City of La Crosse who are headed to the polls on Tuesday for the spring primary need to be aware of a few things according to City Clerk Nikki Elsen.
She said that in the first week of February, postcards were mailed to all registered voters. They indicated aldermanic district and polling place changes as a result of redistricting following the 2020 census.
Elsen said voters need to pay attention to the aldermanic district and polling place information on the postcard because there may be changes in where to vote.
The postcard directs voters to either the city's Elections and Voting website or MyVoteWisconsin for additional information.
There are also a couple of changes at two polling places for Tuesday's election.
The District 6 polling location is at the Main Branch of the La Crosse Public Library. While it will be closed for a flooring project, it is open for voting on Tuesday. Voting is taking place in the auditorium. Voters should use the entrance off of Main Street and follow the signs to the voting area.
People who use the District 11 polling location at Living Word Christian Church on Ward Avenue should be aware of the current closure of a portion of the street. Ward Avenue is open when coming in from the east off of Losey Boulevard, but people coming from the west off of South Avenue/Mormon Coulee Road must follow the posted detour to get to the Church and polling location.
