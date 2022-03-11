La Crosse City Council votes to approve extension of Econo Lodge as a temporary homeless shelter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In what may be the last Common Council meeting at the Southside Neighborhood Center, the City of La Crosse tackled many issues on Thursday night's meeting agenda.
One item on the agenda garnered considerable discussion concerning the hot button issue of temporary housing for the City's unsheltered population.
At the center of the issue, a resolution to extend the Econo Lodge hotel contract, which is being used as a temporary shelter for homeless individuals over the winter and runs out April 1.
The resolution brought before the council contained a three month extension utilizing an estimated $556,000 of the City's federal recovery funds.
Several members of the city council were opposed to the extension saying the funds could be used better elsewhere for long term solutions.
Others were vocally frustrated with how unclear the City's plan was in solving the various housing issues affecting the homeless.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds clarified that the current plan includes allowing Houska Park to be used for outdoor camping, utilizing the Maple Grove Motel site once it becomes available and working with outreach organizations and La Crosse County to help individuals find stable housing.
Attending the meeting remotely, Council member Mackenzie Mindel from District 8 asked for an amendment to change the resolution to limit the extension to only one month to allow more time for the City to consider other options.
Members advocating for continuing the temporary sheltering operation at Econo Lodge, asked the rest of the council to consider how the weather will likely still be considerably cold over the next seven weeks.
After a lengthy discussion, members opposed to the extension resolution as written became more amenable with the one month modification, and the measure passed 10-3.
In a related action, the council voted down a proposal to ban designating Houska Park as a campground.