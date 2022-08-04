La Crosse city parks patrolled by NRO's

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse's Neighborhood Resource Officers (NROs) are assigned to different zones of the city, but one zone includes all the city's parks.
Being an NRO for the city's 47 parks is a big task, especially since it encompasses 1,560 acres and 72 miles of paved and natural surface trails.
As an NRO assigned to Parking, Parks and Transit, Officer Nathan Lewis tries his best to visit them all to spend time meeting with residents and establishing relationships with the community.
"You see a lot of the same people using the same parks," Officer Lewis explained. "I see repeat people or kids. A lot of kids use the parks in their neighborhoods. I recognize them, they recognize me... so eventhough I have a wide variety of areas I can go, which is great for my position, you still see a lot of the same people and still build those connections."
Officer Lewis said another benefit of visiting these parks frequently is that the public gets to see members of the police in a more relaxed setting.
While he's still wearing a badge, Lewis said he wants people to feel like he's part of their community, too.
"I think people sometimes think that we're just here to respond to calls and 9-1-1 emergencies only," Officer Lewis said. "Patrol stops out at parks, too. And they have the opportunity just to have that presence, to have that simple conversation and let people know we're watching and eventhough we're gonna get called to something, we're still there to help them out any way we can."
Maintaining a police presence out in the city is part of the job to protect the community and enforce the law.
The other part is to serve the community and Officer Lewis said that's the best part of being an NRO, getting to know lots of different people and forming those connections.
In addition to the all La Crosse's parks, Lewis and fellow NRO Jacob Walker both oversee the city's Municipal Transit (MTU) and parking areas.