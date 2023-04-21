La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen hit the stage Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The barbershop chorus prepares to take the stage for their 77th Annual Show on Sunday.
Their concert is titled "Celebrate in Harmony" and features special guest Coulee Classic, a La Crosse-based a capella group.
One member of the Chordsmen looks forward to rotating into a new position for Sunday's concert.
"I'm not a director this year, so it's been different for me to be in the back row rather than out front," said Eric Sorenson, the co-director of the group.
Sorenson says audience members can expect a wide variety of tunes, travelling through multiple decades.
"It'll be different not directing the guys, but I'm going to have a good time," said Sorenson.
Their performance is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, at the Cappella Performing Arts Center on 721 King Street in La Crosse.
Adult tickets are $15, student tickets are $5, and kids 12 and under get in free. If you would like to buy a ticket, contact either a Chordsmen member or purchase one at the center.