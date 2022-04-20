La Crosse County addresses child care issues raised in board meeting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County's Board of Supervisors came together Tuesday night for a meeting that included its seven newly elected supervisors.
In its first meeting since the Spring Election, county supervisors embarked on their journey over the next two years serving the community.
After a few housekeeping items like getting sworn in by Judge Scott Horne and re-electing Monica Kruse as Chair, supervisors addressed county matters.
One resolution to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the School District of La Crosse to start a pilot child care program drew considerable discussion.
Supervisors, speaking on behalf of child care professionals in the community, said the proposal for a Neighborhood Child Care Model didn't include their perspective in the planning.
Representing 43 for-profit child care providers, Sherry Picha said they were offended when they first learned about the School District's plan last week.
"We, as the early childhood providers and professionals in this area, were not reached out to," Picha said. "To ask us how does someone who's there when the rubber hits the road. We all have very innovative ideas. We have brought innovative ideas forth and we're not even being asked to join at the table and most often not even told there is a table."
Because of the questions and concerns raised during the meeting clouded the measure's intent, board supervisors decided to postpone its decision on the resolution 60 days.
A move, County Administrator Steve O'Malley agreed was necessary to get new supervisors up to speed on what led to the request for resolution.
"There is no alternate proposal competing with the Neighborhood Model," O'Malley explained. "We just thought, based on the discussion to take a little bit more time, make sure we hear what the public, the other child care providers are saying and compare that to the actual proposal that we have before us."
Combining a lack of availability and a depleted early childhood care workforce, Board Chair Monica Kruse said board members face a challenge to solve a multi-faceted child care crisis.
"Our goal is not just to fill a bunch of slots, Kruse said. "Our goal is to beef up the workforce and to be able to both provide more child care workers as well as get people, who are now home with their children because they don't have access to child care, back into the workforce."
The next 60 days allows the board to regroup and perhaps find a comprehensive solution.
Supervisors' first opportunity to dig into the school district's Neighborhood Child Care Model will be in its informal meeting called Advance where board supervisors will also be able to re-prioritize how the county spends its $23 million dollars of ARPA funds.
More on the story can be found HERE.