La Crosse County ADRC hosts Elder Abuse Awareness Walk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which aims to increase awareness of elder abuse and neglect as well as garner support for their rights.
The La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) hosted an Elder Abuse Awareness Walk Event Wednesday morning to increase awareness and reduce the stigma associated with elder abuse.
After making a proclamation regarding elder abuse awareness in the city, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joined community members as they walked around Riverside Park.
"In the years that I've been in this position in adult protective services, our numbers continue to rise. So, in 2021, we had a 20% increase in referrals regarding elder abuse. So, that shows me when I'm looking at 2022's numbers, halfway through the year, those numbers are even increasing more, so this shows me that the numbers are rising and it is a huge concern," said La Crosse County ADRC Supervisor Cheryl Neubauer.
People displayed yard signs along the sidewalks across Riverside Park, showing reasons why they are walking.
According to the National Council on Aging, at least one in ten elderly adults suffers from some type of elder abuse each year.
La Crosse County has nearly 26,000 adults aged 60 and up. Many instances of elder abuse go unreported for a variety of reasons, including shame, fear of retaliation, getting the abuser in trouble, or being mentally incapable of doing so.