La Crosse County Board of Supervisors approves ARPA spending plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a majority vote, the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution Item 1-14: Approving the Reservation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds for Eight Project Areas.
The approval sets in motion a spending plan of almost $23 million dollars for projects supporting key priorities identified by the community.
Some of the priorities included funding for childcare programs, workforce education, low-income housing and also addresses homelessness, sustainability and infrastructure projects.
District 7 Supervisor, Gary Padesky said the work done by the seven task forces and the executive committee really focused on what was important.
"I think the Executive Committee did a great job of looking at what the people said they would like," Padesky said. "They also looked at what they felt we could do moving forward and what we're able to help. The biggest thing; the best bang for our buck. And right now I think we're going to do a tremendous job with that money."
Over 80 people comprised of community members, county staff and board members working in task forces assembled the priority projects that went into the Executive Committee's spending resolution.
County Board Chair, Monica Kruse said one of the key elements in determining how to spend the ARPA funds was to make sure the investment fully funded a project.
"A lot of planning was done with these projects being finite projects," Kruse said. "None of these projects are predicated on needing more money down the line that perhaps would have to use tax money for and have the local taxpayer pay for."
One example Kruse mentioned was a Hillview Health Care Center project aimed to renovate the facilities. That project is expected to cost a little over $5 million dollars which is included in the resolution.
Other projects will require more specific details in order to move forward to receive funding allocation.
A significant part of the resolution directs County Staff to create implementation teams to complete detailed plans for each project toward future consideration by the County Board.
More information on what's included in the resolution can be found on the County's website here.