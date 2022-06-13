 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

La Crosse County Board to vote on two ARPA funded projects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday the La Crosse County Board votes on two projects that will use money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

One involves implementing a Neighborhood Childcare Model in conjunction with the School District of La Crosse that provides child care to low income families and for School District staff.

The other is adding solar and geothermal energy to the new Hillview Care Center. The geothermal would replace the care center's natural gas need.

"Beefing up child care so people can go to work and don't have to stay home taking care of their children and just really trying to do the right thing for workforce development to make sure that every child is well taken care of so their parents can go to work," said Monica Kruse Chair of the La Crosse County Board.

Money from ARPA must be obligated for use by 2024 and spent by 2025.

