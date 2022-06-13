La Crosse County Board to vote on two ARPA funded projects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday the La Crosse County Board votes on two projects that will use money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
One involves implementing a Neighborhood Childcare Model in conjunction with the School District of La Crosse that provides child care to low income families and for School District staff.
The other is adding solar and geothermal energy to the new Hillview Care Center. The geothermal would replace the care center's natural gas need.
"Beefing up child care so people can go to work and don't have to stay home taking care of their children and just really trying to do the right thing for workforce development to make sure that every child is well taken care of so their parents can go to work," said Monica Kruse Chair of the La Crosse County Board.
Money from ARPA must be obligated for use by 2024 and spent by 2025.