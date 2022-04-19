La Crosse County Board votes to postpone decision on funding School District of La Crosse's childcare model

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County's Board of Supervisors met Tuesday night for the first time since the Spring Election.
Board members, including seven new supervisors, were sworn in by Judge Scott Horne to serve the county for the net two years.
Then by a 19-9 vote, the supervisors elected Monica Kruse to retain her position as Chair.
After a few housekeeping items to settle in the new supervisors, a resolution on child care stirred up healthy discussion.
Resolution #4-17 proposed a measure to approve use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding for Child Care Neighborhood Model.
This measure would allot nearly 20% of La Crosse County's $23 million dollars of ARPA money to fund the School District of La Crosse to open two child care facilities supporting 60 early childhood learning spaces, 30 of which will be available to the public.
Several supervisors spoke on behalf of more than a dozen childcare professionals in the audience, saying that child care industry professionals in the county were unrepresented when the committee met to create a solution for the county's child care crisis.
Sherry Picha, representing 43 for-profit early childhood centers and numerous non-profit centers, said adding more slots for children isn't the solution and the board would understand that if they consulted those in the industry.
"We as the early childhood providers and professionals in this area were not reached out to," Picha explained. "To ask us how does someone who's there when the rubber hits the road. We all have very innovative ideas. We have brought innovative ideas forth and we're not even being asked to join at the table and most often not even told there is a table."
Picha said by counting capacity for kids in just her coalition of providers, there are at least 330 slots for children unfilled due to lack of staffing.
She also said that by adding 60 slots under the School District of La Crosse's Neighborhood Model, it would effectively rob the community's child care workforce of its providers making those facilities even more stressed.
Ultimately, the board decided to post-pone voting on the resolution 60 days, opening up opportunities to re-visit the resolution's details and potentially hold additional meetings to involve stake holders in the community.