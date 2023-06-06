La Crosse County, city governments to take lead on long-term homelessness plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With a number of people expressing concern at a joint meeting Tuesday night over the state of La Crosse's homeless crisis, the city and county governments now plan to take the lead on finding a long-term, equitable solution.
After officials said they were more on the sidelines in the past, simply offering support to various agencies trying to meet the needs of the unsheltered population, they now plan to use their systems and resources to take the lead on the matter to both be good stewards for money recently invested in working toward housing and to meet public demand.
The next step is developing a five year plan with a clear goal: "functional zero" homelessness.
"Functional zero means that basically if an individual or household is experiencing homelessness, it will be rare, brief and non-recurring," said City of La Crosse homeless Coordinator, Brian Sampson. "So, in other words, our homelessness response system will be able to get more people into housing every month than people that are coming into our system."
The goal is to have the five-year plan in place by the end of the year ready for implementation in early 2024. While the plan has yet to be crafted, Sampson expects they will focus on a "housing first" model offering people a place to stay without any preconditions while utilizing case workers to connect them to services to remain in a stable state.
Research on the matter is conflicting. The National Alliance to End Homelessness notes that various studies show upwards of 75% success keeping households in their homes after the first year. However, a 2022 report from the Cicero Institute calls the model a failure, claiming it keeps people in the homelessness system due to the promise of a free place to stay.
La Crosse's new collaborative effort puts Isaac Hoffman from the county's human services department as the plan's coordinator after they said he successfully helped dozens of families connect with services this past winter.
As for short term plans, Sampson said Tuesday difficulties will continue but conversations are ongoing. As of now, they expect the winter response to be similar to last year.