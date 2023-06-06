 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse County, city governments to take lead on long-term homelessness plan

  • 0
homeless one

Helping the homeless in La Crosse continues to be a challenge for the city.

Officials now say they're using their systems and resources to take the lead on the matter.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With a number of people expressing concern at a joint meeting Tuesday night over the state of La Crosse's homeless crisis, the city and county governments now plan to take the lead on finding a long-term, equitable solution.

After officials said they were more on the sidelines in the past, simply offering support to various agencies trying to meet the needs of the unsheltered population, they now plan to use their systems and resources to take the lead on the matter to both be good stewards for money recently invested in working toward housing and to meet public demand.

The next step is developing a five year plan with a clear goal: "functional zero" homelessness.

"Functional zero means that basically if an individual or household is experiencing homelessness, it will be rare, brief and non-recurring," said City of La Crosse homeless Coordinator, Brian Sampson. "So, in other words, our homelessness response system will be able to get more people into housing every month than people that are coming into our system."

Brian Sampson - Homeless Services Coordinator - City of La Crosse.jpg

The goal is to have the five-year plan in place by the end of the year ready for implementation in early 2024. While the plan has yet to be crafted, Sampson expects they will focus on a "housing first" model offering people a place to stay without any preconditions while utilizing case workers to connect them to services to remain in a stable state.

Research on the matter is conflicting. The National Alliance to End Homelessness notes that various studies show upwards of 75% success keeping households in their homes after the first year. However, a 2022 report from the Cicero Institute calls the model a failure, claiming it keeps people in the homelessness system due to the promise of a free place to stay.

La Crosse's new collaborative effort puts Isaac Hoffman from the county's human services department as the plan's coordinator after they said he successfully helped dozens of families connect with services this past winter.

As for short term plans, Sampson said Tuesday difficulties will continue but conversations are ongoing. As of now, they expect the winter response to be similar to last year.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you