La Crosse County court cases delayed due to many being out sick

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Moving In... .Temperatures continue to fall early this morning and combined with strong northwest winds, wind chill values were already 10 to 20 below zero in parts of southeast Minnesota and far northern Iowa. Even colder conditions are on tap for later tonight into Thursday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&