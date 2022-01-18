 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Moving In...

.Temperatures continue to fall early this morning and combined
with strong northwest winds, wind chill values were already 10 to
20 below zero in parts of southeast Minnesota and far northern
Iowa. Even colder conditions are on tap for later tonight into
Thursday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

La Crosse County court cases delayed due to many being out sick

  • Updated
  • 0

Operating Court System in a Pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Civil and criminal trials are delayed even further as La Crosse County courtrooms are closed due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Coulee Region.

La Crosse County Courthouse

La Crosse County Courthouse

A backlog in cases continues to grow as more and more people are out sick that are needed to keep the court system running.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez, who presides over La Crosse County Circuit Court Branch 1, said the pandemic is affecting attorneys, court reporters, and even defendants.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez - Presiding Judge, La Crosse County - Circuit Court Branch 1

Judge Ramona Gonzalez - Presiding Judge, La Crosse County  - Circuit Court Branch 1

"When you balance somebody's right to be present in the courtroom, as they're entitled during sentencing, and health and safety of all involved," she explained, "It is a delicate thing. But a lot of my colleagues across the country are doing it so that it's the judge and the defendant in the courtroom and everybody else is on video."

District Attorney Tim Gruenke acknowledged that everyone involved is doing what they can to keep cases moving forward.

Tim Gruenke - District Attorney - La Crosse County

Tim Gruenke - District Attorney - La Crosse County

"We're trying to do the best we can to pitch in and try to do things as efficiently as we can," Gruenke said. "And do things virtually, working from home, doing things by phone, doing things outside the courtroom. But there are some cases that just have to have a trial and unfortunately there's still some of them where they're still waiting."

District Attorney Gruenke added that it's been better over the past two years as more people have become competent with the virtual options.

"The courts found that Zoom works pretty well," Gruenke said. "For people who have a problem with transportation or people who are in prison or jail somewhere else outside La Crosse County. And for victims as well. Some victims who have a hard time with transportation or live out of the state. So more people have been able to participate in the court process than other times."

"Going forward, we've become more technologically efficient and comfortable," Gruenke continued. "And so I think there's going to be more times when we'll be able to use Zoom or some virtual technology so that more people can participate in court than before."

But no amount of technology can replace the courtroom environment, especially for those standing in front of a jury of peers.

"There's certain things that we can't do virtually," Gruenke said. "So people are just going to have to be patient and realize we're doing the best we can but there might be a delay to the process."

Judge Gonzalez is determined to pushing forward as much as possible to relieve the backlog of cases.  

La Crosse County Courts

La Crosse County Courts

"In this county you have five committed judges," Judge Gonzalez stated. "Who have understood from the beginning that COVID or no COVID, justice has to be dispensed and that we have to do it to the best of our abilities while maintaining safety for all."

Tags

Recommended for you