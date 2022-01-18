La Crosse County court cases delayed due to many being out sick

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Civil and criminal trials are delayed even further as La Crosse County courtrooms are closed due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Coulee Region.
A backlog in cases continues to grow as more and more people are out sick that are needed to keep the court system running.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez, who presides over La Crosse County Circuit Court Branch 1, said the pandemic is affecting attorneys, court reporters, and even defendants.
"When you balance somebody's right to be present in the courtroom, as they're entitled during sentencing, and health and safety of all involved," she explained, "It is a delicate thing. But a lot of my colleagues across the country are doing it so that it's the judge and the defendant in the courtroom and everybody else is on video."
District Attorney Tim Gruenke acknowledged that everyone involved is doing what they can to keep cases moving forward.
"We're trying to do the best we can to pitch in and try to do things as efficiently as we can," Gruenke said. "And do things virtually, working from home, doing things by phone, doing things outside the courtroom. But there are some cases that just have to have a trial and unfortunately there's still some of them where they're still waiting."
District Attorney Gruenke added that it's been better over the past two years as more people have become competent with the virtual options.
"The courts found that Zoom works pretty well," Gruenke said. "For people who have a problem with transportation or people who are in prison or jail somewhere else outside La Crosse County. And for victims as well. Some victims who have a hard time with transportation or live out of the state. So more people have been able to participate in the court process than other times."
"Going forward, we've become more technologically efficient and comfortable," Gruenke continued. "And so I think there's going to be more times when we'll be able to use Zoom or some virtual technology so that more people can participate in court than before."
But no amount of technology can replace the courtroom environment, especially for those standing in front of a jury of peers.
"There's certain things that we can't do virtually," Gruenke said. "So people are just going to have to be patient and realize we're doing the best we can but there might be a delay to the process."
Judge Gonzalez is determined to pushing forward as much as possible to relieve the backlog of cases.
"In this county you have five committed judges," Judge Gonzalez stated. "Who have understood from the beginning that COVID or no COVID, justice has to be dispensed and that we have to do it to the best of our abilities while maintaining safety for all."