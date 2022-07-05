La Crosse County expands housing Program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse County Board recently approved to expand the Neighborhood Acquisition and Demolition Program.
The program allows homeowners and developers to receive grants to tear down deteriorating housing, and build safer, more sustainable buildings.
The program started in 2016 in three neighborhoods in La Crosse.
With $2 million funding from the American Rescue Plan Act this program is now extended to all of La Crosse County.
La Crosse County Community Development Manager Brian Fukuda said he has seen success in this program through previous years.
"Over the past few years of really seeing some of the worst of the worst housing being demolished and then having new better, safer housing being built," Fukuda said, "We've seen good results using this program in those neighborhoods, we certainly see need in other areas of the county as well."
The program offers $50,000 to redevelop single family homes or $100,000 for larger projects.
For more information to apply for these grants, you can visit the La Crosse County website.