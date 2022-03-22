La Crosse County farmers continue to adapt to ongoing challenges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - National Agriculture Day on March 22 commemorates the industry's ability to provide an abundance of products; in La Crosse County, adaptable farmers achieved $2.2 billion in economic activity in 2020.
Despite pandemic-related challenges, the University of Wisconsin called the ag industry "diverse and stable".
According to an annual data assessment from the University, over 600 farms in the county produce millions of dollars worth of milk, grain, cattle, and pigs. These operations employ nearly 7,000 people and operate on half of the county's land.
One local agriculture educator says the area is seeing an increase in smaller operations away from dairy farms.
"We also have a lot of people that are looking at those small acreage, high-value crops. So we have some farmers that focus specifically on our farmers markets and providing fresh fruit and vegetables to our La Crosse community," said Kaitlyn Davis, an Agriculture educator with UW Extension in La Crosse County.
To achieve success, area farmers are forced to adapt to challenges. Davis says farmers have done this in a variety of ways.
"If dairy wasn't quite the profitable route, we have people who are transitioning. They're sending their successors off to get better education, to learn those techniques to have higher-quality farming," said Davis.
This spring, local farmers face new challenges such as rising fertilizer and gas prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
However, Davis says area farmers continue to be efficient and make the most of what they have.