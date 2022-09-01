La Crosse County Health Department says it's time to schedule a flu shot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's almost flu season in the Coulee Region and public health experts at La Crosse County Health Department said now might be a good time to schedule a flu shot.
Even though COVID-19 is still around, prevention measures such as masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing have decreased in practice.
Access to Care Manager Bridget Cardinali said the Health Department is warning the public that this upcoming flu season infections will likely return to pre-pandemic levels and people will need a influenza vaccine to prevent the virus's potential health effects.
"We've been very focused on COVID the last couple of years but the flu has not gone away, it's still a virus that poses a risk to those with underlying health conditions," Cardinali explained. "It's possible to die from the flu. So we want to make sure that it is still taken seriously and that people are getting their vaccines when they can."
Cardinali recommended people don't need to rush out and get a flu shot right now because the vaccine's effectiveness lasts only about six months.
She said it's best to contact your health provider and schedule an appointment in October so you're vaccinated just before the start of flu season.
