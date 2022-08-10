La Crosse County Health Dept. ID's first case of Monkeypox

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department says it has identified the first case of Monkeypox in the county.
The county said it is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on disease investigation follow up.
While they say the risk remains low, they are urging people to avoid close skin-to-skin contact with individuals who may have a rash or skin sores.
Other symptoms include fever, chills, body aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.
The health department said that while Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, it is spreading primarily through close intimate contact. It can spread through direct skin contact with someone with a rash, contact with objects or surfaces used by someone with monkey pox-such as bedding, clothing, or a toothbrush. It can spread through respiratory droplets according to the county.
It does not typically spread during short periods of close contact.
The health department said that vaccines are available, though limited in supply, for those at high risk of contracting the disease. People are asked to contact their healthcare provider or local health department for assistance in receiving it.
More information on Monkeypox can be found at either the CDC Monkeypox website or the Wisconsin DHS website.