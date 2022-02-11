La Crosse County Health & Human Services site one of three providing free COVID-19 testing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department is one of three sites in Wisconsin hosting ICATT COVID-19 Testing.
Part of a program of the US Health and Human Services Department, Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) sites like the one in La Crosse, is designed to support communities experiencing emergency needs above local capacity.
COVID-19 Testing provided through ICATT will be held Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays beginning February 7 through February 27 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.
The free testing site is in the La Crosse County at the Health and Human Services parking lot located at 300 4 th St. N., in La Crosse.
Wisconsin National Guard members are conducting the PCR diagnostic tests performed via nasal swab, with results in 48 to 72 hours.
Testing appointments can be made online up to seven days in advance. The site is also accepting walk-up testing.
For more information on the La Crosse site, visit the La Crosse County Health Department’s COVID-19 website: https://www.lacrossecounty.org/covid19