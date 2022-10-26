La Crosse County passes two resolutions to fund family housing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a meeting on Thursday, Oct 20 the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed two resolutions aimed at helping families secure and maintain housing through the winter.
One measure converted funding from the Homeless Prevention Services program to support the 2022-23 Community Emergency Sheltering Plan for Families.
Using $168k of the original $500k set aside in 2018, the funds will now go towards safely housing an estimated 40-50 unsheltered families this winter.
County Board Chair Monica Kruse said by focusing on helping families get out of emergency shelters, it also helps house the unsheltered community living outdoors in the elements.
"A big part of this plan is to get families out of the Salvation Army shelter," Kruse explained. "They take up rooms. For example, if there's a room for six people and there's a family of four, there's two beds that are just going to be vacant. So, as we get the families out of there, we free up all these beds for the individuals that are coming out of Houska Park."
Besides providing hotel vouchers, the resolution permits the funds to go towards security deposits, rental assistance or vehicle repairs. It all would help families maintain housing during the winter.
A second resolution established a pilot project called Family Keys.
Board members voted 25-0 to accept $120,000 in state funding from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
Also supporting La Crosse's emergency sheltering plan for families, Family Keys is another tool in helping to combat area homelessness.
According to Kruse, this funding will be used to assist child welfare-engaged families with short-term emergency housing needs.
"The emphasis here is keeping families together, not having families be torn apart, having children in the foster care for example," Kruse said. "Keeping those families together, keeping them housed, giving them the means to be employed and provide a good life for their families."
Family Keys funding is available now until June 30, 2023, and can be used to cover hotel costs, short-term rent and a variety of other expenses associated with finding and maintaining housing.
By taking part in Family Keys, it gives the county eligibility to apply for additional state funding to support medium-term housing as well.