La Crosse County Republicans knock on doors to encourage voting

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Republicans are making a final push to speak to voters ahead of Tuesday's Judicial Election by going door-to-door to share their views. The candidates are looking to take seats ranging from the county board to Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
At their headquarters in Onalaska, candidates introduced themselves to those in attendance before breaking apart to knock on doors across the area. The move is strategic as 3rd District candidate Derrick Van Orden says it is a strong way to convey their platforms to the public.
"Knocking on a door, looking someone in the eye and explaining your positions to them is the most effective way to get somebody out to vote," Van Orden said. "You can make a phone call. You can write a postcard. Those things are great. You can see television commercials. But nothing compares to going up and speaking to your neighbors and telling them why you want to have them vote for you so that you can help them, their community and their kids. It's an incredibly powerful tool."
Van Orden adds that he has gone door to door throughout Wisconsin's 3rd District.