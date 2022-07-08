La Crosse County wants the public view on its Comprehensive Plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Monday, at 5 p.m. on July 11, the La Crosse County Board will meet for a public hearing on the County Comprehensive Plan.
In a letter from the County Board Chair Monica Kruse, the drafted plan called Envision 2050, is the result of an 18-month effort to update La Crosse County policies for county land use and resource management for the next decade and beyond.
Community experts, elected officials, county staff along with a thousand resident voices helped mold the 167-page document.
The hearing scheduled for Monday, is the last opportunity for the community to address the board before it finalizes the plan for adoption.
County Planner Charlie Handy said it's very important that people come out to the meeting and speak their mind.
"People are busy, understandable. They can look in and watch the meeting," Handy explained. "But if they come and attend, even if they don't say anything, they can hear it in person. But if they got something to say that's always helpful to the County Board to hear those comments."
Focused on the core values of sustainability and equity, the county shaped the Comprehensive Plan for what county residents desired most.
The last full plan was finalized in 2008, amended in 2012 and then again in 2016. Handy said with so much that's happened in the past few years another update was warranted.
"So every four or five years we do an amendment," Handy said. "Obviously this amendment was needed, things have changed significantly since 2016. With a global pandemic and economic changes, etc. So that's what we're looking at is when there's big changes, then we do an amendment to the plan."
After the hearing Monday, the County Board will meet again in August to discuss and address any issues raised by the community.
The finalized Envision 2050 County Comprehensive Plan will then be presented to the full board in September and Handy said he expects it to be adopted then.
More information on the hearing and details of the drafted plan can be found on the La Crosse County website: Comprehensive Plan