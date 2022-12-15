La Crosse declares snow emergency; Alternate side parking rules in effect

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has declared a snow emergency. Alternate side parking rules are now in effect in the city.

With the emergency declared at 8 a.m., enforcement begins at 2 p.m. according to the city.

The city said enforcement runs from 2-6 p.m on Thursday. Then at midnight, the enforcement runs until 6 a.m. Friday morning. Unless extended, the enforcement period goes from midnight-8 a.m. Saturday morning.

What this means is that vehicles need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even side on even-numbered days.

The city said on its website that based on the ordinance, enforcement and ticketing won't begin until midnight and run until 6 p.m. the following day. Drivers then have six hours to move vehicles to the opposite side of the street before midnight and the start of another enforcement day.

Given the early notice on Thursday, enforcement will begin at 2 p.m. according to the city.

Failure to repark a vehicle may result in having it towed according to the city.

The first ticket issued by the city on a vehicle that's violated the ordinance won't have any fine attached to it within a calendar year. Second and subsequent violations within a calendar year bring a $15 fine. If not paid within ten days, it goes up to $30. If not paid after 60 days, the fine doubles to $60.

The city is offering a free text alerts system to notify people when there is a snow emergency. You can sign up by clicking here.

Residents can also get information on the alerts by email. Sign up here.

The city is also alerting residents of the snow emergency on the city's website, their social media page, and the social media pages of the La Crosse Street Department and City of La Crosse Police Department.

Local media including WXOW will notify people when there is an alert from the city.