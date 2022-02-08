La Crosse Fire Department practices rescues in the icy Mississippi

LA CROSSE Wis. (WXOW)-- The La Crosse Fire Department trained with their ice water rescue gear on Tuesday.
They practiced with things like ice rescue suits and inflatable boats called rapid deployment craft that they can inflate with the air bottles they use for fire fighting.
"We have had many occasions where people have been able to self-rescue but it's very, very condition dependent so we are always training to be able to show up on scene and immediately go to work and start performing a rescue," said Lt. Adam Foley.
The fire department practices all throughout the winter and in different bodies of water including lakes and rivers to make sure they are ready no matter where they are called.